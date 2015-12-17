SHANGHAI Dec 17 China stocks rallied on
Thursday as risk appetite improved after the Federal Reserve
raised rates for the first time in nearly a decade, as expected,
removing a major source of uncertainty about the U.S. central
bank's policy.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 1.9 percent, to 3,755.89, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.8 percent, to
3,580.00 points.
The market was also aided by the Fed's economic outlook that
painted the picture of a mild slowdown, and a stabilising
property market, easing concerns of a hard landing.
"The shoe finally hit the floor," Dacheng Fund Management Co
said in a note.
"Risk appetite will likely increase because in the short
term, there's no need to be excessively cautious."
Investors also drew confidence from the People's Bank of
China's (PBOC) working report, which forecast China's economic
growth would likely slow mildly to 6.8 percent next year from an
expected 6.9 percent this year, as "the number of positive
factors will gradually increase in 2016".
Property shares surged as the PBOC predicted
the real estate market would stabilise next year, helping drive
growth in fixed-income investment.
Shares of China Vanke Co Ltd jumped their 10
percent daily limit, after exchange disclosures showed that
Jushenghua Co, a firm with property and insurance businesses,
continued buying Vanke's shares after recently becoming its
biggest shareholder.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Sam
Holmes)