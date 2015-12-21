SHANGHAI Dec 21 China's blue-chip CSI300 index
jumped to a four-month high on Monday, led by broad
rallies in real estate, banking and consumer plays as investors
scooped up modestly-priced big caps.
CSI300, which tracks the largest listed companies in
Shanghai and Shenzhen, rose 2.6 percent, to 3,865.96, the
highest close since Aug. 19.
The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.8 percent, to
3,642.47 points, a four-week high.
Analysts said the rally was inspired by a recent wave of
share acquisitions by yield-seeking insurance firms, highlighted
most recently by the high-profile battle for control of Chinese
developer China Vanke Co .
Vanke kicked off plans for a "major restructuring", after
Chairman Wang Shi said he did not welcome Shenzhen Jushenghua
Co, the property and insurance group which recently became its
largest shareholder.
Vanke shares had soared before they were suspended from
trading pending an announcement of restructuring details.
"Investors are looking for the next Vanke," said Chang
Chengwei, analyst at brokerage Hengtai Futures.
"They're looking for companies with low valuations, high
dividends, and healthy cash flows, hoping they would become
insurers' next target."
Bosera Asset Management said on Monday that insurers could
potentially channel more money into the stock market, and
advised investors to increase allocation into big caps.
Stocks partially owned by insurers, including Gemdale Corp
and Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co
surged their 10 percent upward limit.
Investors also bought into blue chips such as Gree Electric
Appliances and Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group
, betting they could also become acquisition targets
due to their fragmented shareholding structures.
However, some investors questioned the sustainability of the
blue-chip rally, citing liquidity constraints and economic
weakness.
Hedge fund house Wellspring Capital said that the fresh
batch of IPOs this week, expected to freeze 1.7
trillion yuan ($262.34 billion) of capital, could have a
short-term impact on market liquidity.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)