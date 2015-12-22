SHANGHAI Dec 22 China stocks reversed initial
losses and ended Tuesday slightly higher, with a resurgence in
property shares helping to push the blue-chip CSI300 index
to a fresh four-month high.
The CSI300 index edged up 0.3 percent, to 3,876.73, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent, to
3,651.77 points.
Weakness in morning trading - triggered by worries about a
new wave of initial public offerings - attracted buying from
investors who have grown more sanguine about China's economy
after Beijing unveiled reform plans for 2016.
Wrapping up a key meeting of China's Communist leadership,
the government announced a series of reforms, including plans to
make China's monetary policy more flexible and to expand the
government's budget deficit next year.
But in the near term, a new batch of eight IPOs, expected to
freeze about 1.7 trillion yuan ($262 billion) of liquidity,
remained a source of anxiety.
Two companies, Beijing Qianjing Landscape Co and
Jiangsu Jingshen Salt & Chemistry Industry Co, are
taking investor subscriptions on Tuesday, while the other six
firms will kick off fundraising later this week.
Despite a late afternoon rally in property and
IT stocks, many sectors, such as banking
, healthcare and transportation
remained in negative territory.
Investors have not given up betting on the next potential
acquisition target for insurers, though, inspired by the bidding
war for control of developer China Vanke Co.
Companies partially owned by insurers, including
Shenzhen-based developer Gemdale and trading firm
Chang Chun Eurasia Group, all surged.
