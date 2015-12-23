SHANGHAI Dec 23 China's blue-chip index CSI300
broke a four-day rising streak on Wednesday, as a late
afternoon slump in start-up board ChiNext soured
market sentiment.
The CSI300 index surrendered earlier gains, dipping 0.3
percent, to 3,866.38, while the Shanghai Composite Index
lost 0.4 percent, to 3,636.09 points.
Tech-heavy ChiNext tumbled 2.2 percent, as selling
intensified toward the market close.
Sentiment was initially upbeat amid fresh signs that
cash-rich insurers were on a shopping spree at the year-end,
buying modestly-valued big caps.
But the late-afternoon sell-off reminded investors of the
liquidity pressure from five companies that start taking
subscriptions on Wednesday for their initial public offerings.
Some traders say the rally in blue-chips is still
sustainable, although small-caps could weaken further.
"Insurers' purchases have put blue chips into the market's
spot light," said David Dai, Shanghai-based investor director at
Nanhai Fund Management Co.
He added that small-caps were more expensive and thus faced
heavier selling pressure as a six-month share sale ban by major
shareholders expires in early January.
Latest exchange filings showed that insurers have been
boosting stakes in blue chips, including developer China Vanke
Co , retailer Chang Chun Eurasia Group
and Chinese traditional medicine maker Beijing
Tongrentang Co.
Highlighting insurers' intensified purchase activity, the
official China Securities Journal estimated that in December
alone, median-sized insurer Anbang Insurance Group had spent
more than 30 billion yuan ($4.63 billion) buying stocks.
($1 = 6.4752 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)