SHANGHAI Dec 24 China's stock market posted its
biggest one-day fall in two weeks on Thursday, as investor
interest in blue chips suddenly cooled after regulators
tightened rules for insurers investing in listed firms.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.0 percent, to
3,829.40, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6
percent, to 3,612.49 points. Both indexes had the worst day
since Dec. 8.
Blue chips have been buoyant recently amid signs that
cash-rich insurers were on a year-end shopping spree as they
aggressively built positions in modestly-valued big caps - in
some cases becoming listed firms' major shareholders.
But the game of betting on insurers' next acquisition
targets ground to a halt after regulators issued rules late on
Wednesday demanding more detailed disclosures when their
holdings in a listed company amount to 5 percent.
Such measures, which make insurers' stock investments more
cumbersome, hit the shares of companies investors had bet would
attract more investment from them.
Retailer Dashang Co Ltd tumbled 7.6 percent,
developer Gemdale Corp slumped 9 percent and Chinese
traditional medicine maker Beijing Tongrentang
tanked 6.9 percent.
Most sectors fell, with property shares leading
the decline.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)