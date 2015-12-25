SHANGHAI Dec 25 China stocks rose slightly on Friday as trading volumes in Shanghai shrank to a two-week low in a reflection of the Christmas holiday across many of the major global centres.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen edged up 0.2 percent, to 3,838.20, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4 percent, to 3,627.91 points.

For the week, CSI300 advanced 1.9 percent while SSEC was up 1.4 percent.

Most sectors, including banking, telecommunications and infrastructure rose slightly, but transportations stocks ended the session in negative territory.

Business confidence among China's entrepreneurs and bankers dipped in the fourth quarter of 2015 from the third, according to surveys by the People's Bank of China published on Thursday.

The Hong Kong market is closed on Friday due to the Christmas holiday. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)