SHANGHAI Dec 28 China stocks tumbled more than
2 percent on Monday, their biggest loss in a month, as weak
industrial profit data and a looming revamp of how companies
will be listed, weighed on the market.
Sentiment was also soured at the start of a
holiday-shortened trading week by a slump in so-called B shares
- stocks traded in Shanghai and Shenzhen but denominated in hard
currencies.
The blue-chip CSI300 index tanked 2.9 percent, to
3,727.63, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.6
percent, to 3,533.78 points. It was their biggest one-day
percentage fall since Nov 27.
Investors are concerned about the impact of imminent changes
to the system for initial public offerings (IPOs), which could
see China moving from an approval-based system, toward a
U.S.-style registration-system, potentially boosting share
supply.
In a major step toward reform, China's top legislature on
Sunday approved a proposal to reform the IPO system, authorising
the government to kick-off the changes as early as March.
"The IPO reform is market-negative because it puts pressure
on stock valuations," said Gu Yongtao, strategist at Cinda
Securities Co.
The reform would make listings much easier, potentially
reducing the need for backdoor listings, or floatation through
buying listed companies, he added.
Investors drew little solace from data released on Sunday
that showed a sixth consecutive month of decline in industrial
companies' profit in November.
Stocks fell across the board.
Selling intensified in the afternoon as Shanghai's B share
index tumbled nearly 8 percent, the biggest one-day loss
in four months.
The slump in B shares was partly triggered by profit-taking,
as the index had risen for 13 sessions in a row, and surged
nearly 50 percent over the past three months.
