SHANGHAI Dec 29 China stocks steadied on
Tuesday after falling more than 2 percent in the previous
session, as the central bank vowed to maintain reasonable credit
growth and keep the yuan stable.
But trading volume in Shanghai shrank to a
three-month low, reflecting waning activity toward the year-end.
Both the blue-chip CSI300 index and the Shanghai
Composite Index rose 0.9 percent, to 3,761.87 points and
3,563.91 points, respectively.
A rebound in Shanghai-traded, dollar-denominated B shares
also helped to calm frazzled nerves after they tumbled
nearly 8 percent on Monday.
In an apparent move to soothe investors, China's foreign
exchange regulator said on Tuesday that a new business
supervision system to be launched next month won't change the
way Chinese individuals use currencies and has nothing to do
with capital market fluctuations.
The new system was cited by some analysts as the reason
behind the B share slump.
Investors also drew comfort from a People's Bank of China
statement saying it would "flexibly" use various policy tools to
maintain appropriate liquidity.
Most sectors gained on Tuesday, with an index tracking
banking stocks up 1 percent.
Shares of Hua Xia Bank rose 3.2 percent after
Deutsche Bank agreed to sell its 20 percent stake in
the Chinese lender to insurer PICC Property and Casualty Co
, ending a major source of uncertainty.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim
Coghill)