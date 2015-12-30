SHANGHAI Dec 30 China stocks reversed initial
losses to end Wednesday slightly higher, helped by a late rally
in banking shares.
But activity was thin as traders awaited manufacturing
activity surveys for December, which are expected to show the
economy remains sluggish.
Risk appetite was also curbed by the looming expiration next
month of a six-month ban on share sales that was imposed on
listed companies' major shareholders during the summer market
rout.
The CSI300 index of the largest-listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.1 percent, to 3,765.18, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent, to
3,572.88 points.
Qi Yifeng, an analyst at consultancy CEBM, identified two
major sources of concern haunting Chinese investors: when will
the economy bottom out, and whether the market can withstand a
potential equity supply glut next year.
"Next year, there will definitely be a surge in share
supply," Qi said, citing the expiration of the share sale ban
and reforms that would make new listings much easier.
Also dampening investor sentiment, a Reuters poll showed
that activity in China's manufacturing sector was expected to
have contracted for a fifth straight month in December. The
official data will be released on Friday, and a similar private
survey on Monday.
In morning trading, real estate and banking shares dropped
sharply as investors scaled back expectations of an imminent cut
in banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR). The central bank's
chief economist, Ma Jun, wrote on Wednesday that cutting RRR too
often and by too much would spur capital outflows.
Banks reversed losses in late afternoon, but an index
trading property shares was still down 1.1 percent.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by
