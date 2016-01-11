SHANGHAI Jan 11 China stocks closed down on Monday at their lowest since September, following weak inflation data over the weekend and continuing investor anxiety over the economy and the trajectory of the yuan.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 5.0 percent, to 3,192.45, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 5.3 percent, to 3,016.70 points.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Meiyan Jixiang , down 10.1 percent to 6.53 yuan; Shanxi Coal , up 10.1 percent to 5.12 yuan and Agricultural Bank of China, down 1.9 percent to 3.10 yuan.

In Shenzhen, Hebei Steel, down 0.3 percent to 3.62 yuan; BOE Technology, down 3.2 percent to 2.75 yuan and Myhome, up 2.0 percent to 5.68 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Total turnover of A shares traded in Shanghai was 26.9 billion lots, while Shenzhen volume was 26.0 billion lots.