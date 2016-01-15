SHANGHAI Jan 15 China stocks dropped more than 3 percent on Friday, capping another tumultuous week in which the Shanghai Composite index tried and failed to stay above lows hit during last year's summer crisis.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 3.2 percent, to 3,118.73, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 3.5 percent, to 2,900.97 points, its lowest level since December 2014. It broke through a key support level from August.

For the week, the SSEC was down 9 percent while the CSI300 shed 7.2 percent.

Sentiment was hit by weaker-than-expected loan data, and investors took advantage of Thursday's 2 percent rebound to reduce equity exposure further. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)