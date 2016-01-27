SHANGHAI Jan 27 China stocks recovered much of their earlier losses by the end of a volatile session on Wednesday, ending slightly lower.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.3 percent, to 2,930.35, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5 percent, to 2,735.56 points.

At one point, the SSEC index was down 3.0 percent and the CSI300 was 2.4 percent lower. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)