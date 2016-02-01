SHANGHAI Feb 1 China stocks fell over 1 percent on Monday after an official survey showed China's factory sector was in worse shape than expected.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 1.5 percent, to 2,901.05, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.8 percent, to 2,688.85 points. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)