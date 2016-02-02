SHANGHAI Feb 2 China stocks bounced more than 2 percent on Tuesday, led by small-caps, but some analysts said thin trading volume suggests the rebound could be short-lived.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 2.1 percent to 2,961.33 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.3 percent to 2,749.57. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)