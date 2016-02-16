SHANGHAI Feb 16 China stocks extended their
rebound on Tuesday, closing at a three-week high, drawing
inspiration from a jump in oil prices, a rally in European
equities and a stabilising yuan.
Investors also gained confidence from upbeat comments from
China's premier, who hinted of fresh stimulus if the economy
slowed further, and record-smashing loan data in January.
The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 3.3 percent, to
2,836.57 points, enjoying its best performance in 3-1/2 months.
The blue-chip CSI300 index advanced 3.1 percent,
to 3,037.04.
