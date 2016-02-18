SHANGHAI Feb 18 China's stock market rebound showed signs of fatigue on Thursday, with main indexes giving up initial gains and ending lower, as profit-taking threatens to erase optimism fuelled by stimulus hopes.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.3 percent, to 3,053.70, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2 percent, to 2,862.89 points.

January inflation data showed little improvement in economic activity, underlining the need for more policy support. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)