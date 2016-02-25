SHANGHAI Feb 25 China stocks tumbled more than 6 percent on Thursday, posting their biggest one-day loss in a month, as investors booked profits after the market's recent rebound.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 6.1 percent, to 2,918.75 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 6.4 percent to 2,741.25.

Traders and analysts cited a confluence of reasons for the slide, including profit-taking, fears of tighter liquidity in the financial system, worries about the cooling economy and anxiety over looming liberalisation to initial public offerings (IPOs), which some investors fear could result in a cash crunch. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)