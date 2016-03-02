SHANGHAI, March 2 China stocks had their best
day in four months, jumping over 4 percent, as investors piled
into real estate and resources shares, encouraged by tentative
signs of recovery in the property market.
Investors shrugged off news that rating agency Moody's cut
its China outlook to "negative" from "stable", as the market
awaits policy cues from China's annual meeting of top
legislatures that starts March 5.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 4.1 percent, to
3,051.33, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 4.2
percent, to 2,849.68 points.
Stocks rose across the board, with an index tracking
developers surging 5.6 percent, amid media reports of a
more sure-footed recovery in the market for homes in China's
first and second-tier cities following a slew of supportive
measures.
Resources stocks were up 6 percent.
(Reporting by the Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)