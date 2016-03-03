SHANGHAI, March 3 Chinese shares rose for the
third straight session on Thursday, extending the previous day's
4 percent rally, as investors await policy cues from a key
meeting of China's top legislature that starts on Saturday.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.2 percent, to 3,058.42, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4 percent, to
2,859.76 points.
The market has rebounded in the wake of the central bank's
announcement on Monday night to inject liquidity into the
banking system, by cutting reserve ratios for big commercial
lenders.
Property shares gave up initial gains in
afternoon trading as investors took profit from strong increases
over recent sessions, while banking and consumer
stocks helped bolster the main indexes.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)