SHANGHAI, March 25 China's main stock indexes
edged up on Friday, recording small gains for the week as the
market's month-long, 10-percent rebound loses momentum.
Stock investors appeared unfazed by new property
restrictions in Shanghai and Shenzhen, or by the yuan's
weakness against the dollar this week.
The Chinese currency is on track to fall against the
greenback for a fifth straight day, and post its biggest weekly
loss in over two months.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.5 percent, to
3,197.82, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6
percent, to 2,979.43 points.
Both indexes ended the week up 0.8 percent. They have risen
more than 10 percent from lows hit on Feb. 29.
Most sectors rose. The property sector gained, even as
Shanghai tightened mortgage down payment requirements for second
home purchases, among other measures to cool its overheating
property market.
Shenzhen also published rules to discourage speculative home
purchases in the city, state media reported on Friday.
Analysts said that these measures targeting major cities
have limited impact on the national property market, and most
investors had expected new cooling steps.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)