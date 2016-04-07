SHANGHAI, April 7 China stocks fell more than 1
percent on Thursday, as investors awaited a slew of Chinese
economic data and stayed cautious on signs of increasing default
risks in the country's corporate bond market.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.5 percent, to
3,209.29, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.4
percent, to 3,008.42 points.
Over the next week, China will release some key economic
data for March. A Reuters poll showed that China's exports
likely returned to growth for the first time in nine months
while the pace of bank lending may have picked up.
Analysts say belief that the economy is stabilising is
already priced into China shares, and some investors are worried
that the data may be weaker than the bullish expectations for
it.
Adding to investor caution were signs of more troubles in
China's debt market, as state-owned Chinacoal Group Shanxi Huayu
Energy failed to make a payment on bonds worth 600 million yuan
($92.6 million).
Stocks fell across the board, with consumer and
transport shares among the biggest decliners.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)