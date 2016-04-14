SHANGHAI, April 14 China stocks advanced to
fresh three-month highs on Thursday, with investors pricing in
some upside surprise in China's first-quarter growth figure to
be released on Friday.
Data released on Wednesday showed China's exports in March
returned to growth for the first time in nine months, providing
an encouraging sign ahead of the release on gross domestic
product (GDP).
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.4 percent, to
3,275.83 points while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 0.5 percent, to 3,082.36 points.
Reflecting improving risk appetite, an index tracking
mainland investors' confidence in the stock market rose to 54.7
in March, up 12.1 percent from a month earlier, and exceeding 50
for the first time since December. The index is done by the
government-backed China Securities Investment Protection Fund.
A reading above 50 indicates optimism, while figures below
50 signal pessimism.
Most sectors, including IT and consumer
rose on Thursday, but energy and
resources shares underperformed as investors took
profit after the previous day's surge.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)