SHANGHAI, April 15 China stocks ended a bullish week on a downbeat tone on Friday, as investors took profits after gross domestic product (GDP) data released by the government met forecasts.

China's economy grew at 6.7 percent in the first quarter, the slowest since 2009, while showing signs of a nascent recovery.

Easing from three-month highs hit on Thursday, both the blue-chip CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.1 percent, to 3,272.21 points and 3,078.12 points, respectively.

But for the week, CSI300 rose 2.7 percent and SSEC was up 3.1 percent.

Analysts said the signs of recovery in China's economy raised potential risks of inflation that could limit the room for further monetary easing.

Banking and real estate were the only main sectors that ended Friday's session in positive territory. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)