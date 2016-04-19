BRIEF-India's Andhra Petrochemicals March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 25.7 million rupees versus loss 135.6 million rupees year ago
SHANGHAI, April 19 China stocks closed marginally up on Tuesday, as investors weighed conflicting signals over the path of China's economic recovery.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.3 percent, to 3,238.30, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent, to 3,042.82 points. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* March quarter net loss 25.7 million rupees versus loss 135.6 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 87.4 million rupees versus 42.4 million rupees year ago