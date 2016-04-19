SHANGHAI, April 19 China stocks closed marginally up on Tuesday, as investors weighed conflicting signals over the path of China's economic recovery.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.3 percent, to 3,238.30, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent, to 3,042.82 points. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)