SHANGHAI, April 21 China stocks closed lower on Thursday as afternoon profit-taking in finance and manufacturing shares offset early gains by commodity stocks in the morning following oil's sharp overnight rise.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.6 percent, to 3,160.60, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7 percent, to 2,952.89 points. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom)