SHANGHAI, April 26 China stocks erased earlier
losses in afternoon trading on Tuesday, as a rally in healthcare
and real estate shares offset initial gloom triggered by falling
commodity prices in the wake of a government crackdown on
speculation.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.5 percent, to 3,179.16, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6 percent, to
2,964.70 points.
However, trading volume remained thin, while the SSEC closed
below the 3,000 mark for the sixth consecutive day, offering
fresh signs that the rebound since early March could have ended.
All main sectors rose; resource shares, which
dragged the main indexes lower in the morning, were slightly
firmer.
Investor interest in the sector was thin, as prices of many
commodities futures contracts, including iron ore and rebar,
fell on Tuesday in response to the regulatory crackdown on
speculative trading.
