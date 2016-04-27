SHANGHAI, April 27 China stocks finished weaker
on Wednesday, with stronger industrial profits data countered by
growing doubts over the sustainability of the recovery and
concerns about a government crackdown on speculation in
commodities markets.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.4 percent, to
3,165.92, while the Shanghai Composite Index also lost
0.4 percent, to 2,953.67 points.
Profits earned by Chinese industrial companies rose 11.1
percent in March from a year earlier, but the market shrugged
off the upbeat data as a tentative economic recovery in the
first quarter has been priced in, traders said.
The focus has now shifted to whether the debt-fuelled
recovery is sustainable.
Resource shares remained weak, as China imposed
fresh curbs on commodities, triggering continued correction in
materials such as iron ore and steel.
