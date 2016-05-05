SHANGHAI May 5 China stocks rose slightly on
Thursday, but trading volume remained near four-month lows amid
fresh signs that the country's nascent economic recovery is
resting on weak foundations.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.1 percent, to 3,213.92, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2 percent, to
2,997.84 points.
China's robust market rebound since early March appears to
be losing momentum as trading volumes have shrunk and the SSEC
fails to stand decisively above the 3,000 mark - seen by many as
a key psychological level.
A private survey showed on Thursday that activity in China's
services sector expanded in April, but the gains were slightly
less robust than in March.
Transportation shares were firm on Thursday,
as airline stocks jumped after China's central government on
Wednesday unveiled plans to promote airline transportation by
pledging to open up low-altitude air space.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney)
Navaratnam)