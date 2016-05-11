SHANGHAI May 11 China stocks closed modestly higher on Wednesday, recovering some of the heavy losses suffered in recent sessions, as buyers snapped up consumer and healthcare stocks.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.5 percent to 3,082.81, points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2 percent to 2,837.04.

