SHANGHAI May 19 China stocks were little
changed on Thursday, and trading volume shrank to near
3-1/2-month lows as many investors sat on their hands amid
economic worries and revived concerns U.S. interest rates will
go up soon.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2 percent, to
3,062.50, while the Shanghai Composite Index was
virtually unchanged, at 2,806.91 points.
Investors were cautious due the growing possibility of a
U.S. hike in June, after minutes from the last Federal Reserve
meeting showed central bank officials felt the U.S. economy
could be ready for such a move.
The China market has already been sluggish recently on fears
that Beijing is shifting policy away from rapid credit expansion
to stimulate growth.
In further evidence there may be such a shift, the State
Council, or China's cabinet, at a meeting on Wednesday, urged
state-owned companies to step up efforts in restructuring and
cutting excessive capacity.
Most sectors fell on Thursday, but resource shares
rose, after state-owned steel and coal companies
were instructed to cut production capacity by 10 percent over
2016 and 2017, and to accelerate mergers while cutting losses.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)