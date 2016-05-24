SHANGHAI May 24 China stocks closed lower on Tuesday as resources firms were hit by slumping commodity prices amid worries over China's economic health.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.8 percent, to 3,063.56, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.8 percent, to 2,821.67 points.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom)