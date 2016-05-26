(Adds missing word in headline)
SHANGHAI May 26 China stocks closed marginally
higher on Thursday as late buying of large cap stocks helped
equities bounce off the 2-1/2 month lows hit in the morning
session.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.2 percent, to 3,064.21, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent, to
2,822.44 points.
Earlier in the session, the CSI300 fell to 3,027.44 points, a
level not seen since mid-March.
Despite the late swing into positive territory, investors
remained broadly cautious about conditions in the world's second
largest economy.
Data earlier this week showed China's state-owned firms'
profits fell 8.4 percent year-on-year in the first four months
of this year from a year earlier, while their debts surged 18
percent, highlighting the challenges Beijing faces as it tries
to restructure the bloated state sector as the economy slows.
Industrial profit data is due out on Friday.
Moody's ratings agency said that China's authorities have
the tools to avert a financial crisis, but erosion of credit
quality is likely over the medium term.
"China's growing debt overhang will impose a substantial
deadweight cost on the economy that will need to be allocated
between the state, banking system, and corporate and household
sectors," the credit rating agency said in a report on Thursday.
"The price will likely be the persistence of large
unrecognised banking sector losses, misallocation of capital,
delays to the reduction in excess capacity and economic
rebalancing, and a prolonged period of sub-optimal growth."
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Sam Holmes)