SHANGHAI May 30 China stocks closed up on
Monday with many investors taking to the sidelines amid
uncertainty over the monetary policy outlook even as the economy
fails to show signs of a sustained recovery.
The uncertain climate is keeping investors from making bets
in the country's stock and money markets, sending volumes
plunging.
Official data on Wednesday is expected to show that growth
in China's manufacturing sector likely stalled in May after
slight expansions in the previous two months, a Reuters poll
showed, throwing more cold water on hopes that the world's
second-largest economy is reviving.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.1 percent, to 3,066.71, while
the Shanghai Composite Index was nearly flat at 2,822.45
points.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)