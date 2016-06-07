SHANGHAI, June 7 China stocks were roughly flat
on Tuesday, bucking gains in Hong Kong and other Asian markets
which were supported by diminishing expectations of near-term
U.S. interest rate hikes.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.1 percent, to
3,177.05, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1
percent, to 2,936.04 points.
Wang Yi, strategist at Great Wall Securities, expected
China's market to pick up eventually as the fears of an imminent
U.S. rate hike recede and on hopes that Beijing will accelerate
its long-promised reforms for bloated and inefficient state
enterprises.
Investors also hope MSCI will decide next week to add some
China "A" shares to its emerging market index.
Most sectors lost ground, with IT and materials
among the biggest decliners.
FAW Car and FAW Xiali, both
controlled by state-owned FAW Group, slumped for their second
day, after the two automakers said they would postpone a
restructuring plan aimed at eliminating conflicts of interests
within the group. FAW Car slid 3.9 percent and FAW Xiali nearly
5 percent.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)