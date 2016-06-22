SHANGHAI, June 22 China's main stock indexes
closed up on Wednesday as more investors bet Britain will vote
to stay in the European Union this week, while Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen's cautious tone on future rate hikes also
soothed market sentiment.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.9 percent to 3,133.96 points,
while the Shanghai Composite Index also gained 0.9
percent to 2,905.55 points.
Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext outperformed,
climbing 2.5 percent, after the People's Bank of China said on
Tuesday that a stock connection between Shenzhen and Hong Kong
will come "at an appropriate time".
Shares rose across the board with engergy and
healthcare leading the gains.
Chinese home appliance maker Midea, which is
bidding for control of German industrial robot maker Kuka
, rose 1.1 percent, after news that Kuka's supervisory
board has given CEO Till Reuter a free hand for the takeover
negotiations.
