SHANGHAI, June 24 China stocks fell more than 1
percent on Friday as Britain's vote to leave the European Union
shocked global financial markets, but the country's tight
capital controls curbed the sort of heavy selling which
pummelled other Asian markets.
Both the blue-chip CSI300 index and the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 1.3 percent to 3,077.16 and
2,854.29 points, respectively.
For the week, both indexes lost 1.1 percent.
Britain's vote for Brexit hammered equities across the
world, prompting investors to scramble for safe-haven assets
such as top-rated government debt, the Japanese yen and gold.
But the reaction from Chinese investors was relatively
subdued, with some investors apparently taking advantage of the
panic for bargain hunting.
Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext slumped over 3
percent but ended the session roughly flat.
"The mainland market is less sensitive (to Brexit)," said
Charles Wang, chairman of Appleridge Capital Management Co.
But he added the Chinese market could still suffer from high
volatility over the next few weeks.
ANZ said in a research note that although the Brexit result
is unlikely to affect China's immediate economic outlook, the
event "reminds us that we are still pencilling in one more
additional RRR cut," referring to banks' reserve requirement
ratio.
The People's Bank of China has cut interest rate six times
and repeatedly lowered banks' reserve requirements since late
2014 in a bid to shore up the economy, while the government has
sharply ramped up fiscal spending, particularly on
infrastructure projects.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin)