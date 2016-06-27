SHANGHAI, June 27 China stocks rebounded more
than 1 percent on Monday, led by small-caps, as investors
shrugged off Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
The Chinese market had a small fall on Friday after Brexit,
but on Monday, main indexes climbed steadily after a weak
opening.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.4 percent, to
3,120.54, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.5
percent, to 2,895.70 points.
"Brexit's direct impact to China is limited, as China's
capital market is not fully open yet," said Wu Kan, head of
equity trading at Shanghai-based investment firm Shanshan
Finance.
He added that the longer term impact on China needed further
assessment.
But some analysts quickly quantified Brexit's impact on
China's economy.
Nomura lowered its China GDP growth forecast for 2016 from
6.2 percent to 6.0 percent, predicting Brexit would hurt exports
to Europe, and hit sentiment in some areas of economic
activity.
Hong Hao, chief strategist of BOCOM International, said that
a loss of direct financial holdings, further deterioration in
current and capital accounts due to capital flight and weakened
bilateral trade, are three possible channels of contagion from
Brexit for China.
All main sectors rose, with Shenzhen's start-up board
ChiNext up 3.1 percent and consumer shares
also rising more than 3 percent.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)