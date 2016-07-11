SHANGHAI, July 11 China stocks closed up on Monday, shedding some early gains but still finishing in the black.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.3 percent, to 3,203.33, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2 percent, to 2,994.92 points.

Stocks were boosted in the morning session by muted inflation data released over the weekend, which analysts said boosts expectations the government will announce further stimulus in the second half of 2016.

The annual inflation rate in June was 1.9 percent, the lowest level since January.

But finance shares lagged in the afternoon, with the CSI300 financial services down 0.2 percent on news that the banking regulator was investigating risks in the bill-financing business of some commercial banks. (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)