SHANGHAI, July 25 China stocks closed marginally
higher in sluggish trading on Monday as a lack of fresh market
cues kept many investors on the sidelines.
"Share prices moved sideways on a lack of major
market-moving news," said Zhang Qi, senior analyst at Haitong
Securities in Shanghai. "The trend is likely to continue in
coming days."
The CSI300 index edged up 0.2 percent at 3,230.89
points, while the Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.1
percent at 3,015.83 points.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 14.4 billion
shares, while Shenzhen volume was 19.3 billion shares.
Top listed property developer China Vanke was
one of the most actively traded stocks, bouncing 1.8 percent to
17.7 yuan ($2.70).
The Shenzhen-listed stock has still plummeted more than 20
percent since early July, battered by internal shareholding
struggles, with the company and its biggest shareholder being
investigated by China's securities regulator for rule
violations.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)