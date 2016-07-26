SHANGHAI, July 26 China stocks closed up on Tuesday as buyers drove a mild but broad-based rally into financials and industrials.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 1.2 percent to 3,269.59 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.1 percent to 3,050.17 points.

