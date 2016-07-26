US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
SHANGHAI, July 26 China stocks closed up on Tuesday as buyers drove a mild but broad-based rally into financials and industrials.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 1.2 percent to 3,269.59 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.1 percent to 3,050.17 points.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.