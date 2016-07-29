SHANGHAI, July 29 China stocks closed lower on
Friday as investors dumped small counters amid signs of a fresh
regulatory clampdown on rampant speculation, which will hit
excessively valued small caps.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.5 percent, to 3,203.93, while
the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5 percent to
2,979.34 points.
For the week, the Shanghai Composite was down 1.1 percent,
and the CSI300 lost 0.7 percent.
Among other moves, China is considering rules to restrict
investments by small banks in the $3.5 trillion wealth
management product (WMP) industry, draft rules seen by Reuters
earlier this week showed. That could curb their purchases of
equities and other riskier assets.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Sam
Holmes)