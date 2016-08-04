SHANGHAI Aug 4 China stocks ended Thursday
roughly flat, even as most other Asian markets rallied, with
investors put off by signs that Beijing is trapped between
unappealing policy alternatives as it battles to stimulate the
sluggish economy.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2 percent, to
3,201.29, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1
percent to 2,982.43 points.
China's central bank said late on Wednesday that the
government would use multiple monetary policy tools and maintain
ample liquidity and reasonable credit growth in the second half
of the year.
On the same day, the National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC), China's state planner, said the country will
find an appropriate time to cut interest rates and reserve
requirement ratios (RRR).
But the reference to interest rate and RRR cuts were later
deleted by NDRC, a move interpreted by some as showing policy
rifts among the various authorities.
"The government is facing a dilemma. Businesses are
struggling under the current environment so NDRC hopes rate cuts
can reduce their cost burden," said Yang Hai, strategist at
Kaiyuan Securities.
"But easing monetary policies further risks fuelling
property price bubbles, as people have little inclination to
invest in the real economy."
Most sectors fell, with transport shares
leading the decline.
Bucking the trend, Vanke shares surged their 10
percent daily limit after Caixin reported that rival Evergrande
Group may have recently bought a roughly 2 percent
stake in the Chinese developer.
(Reporting by the Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)