SHANGHAI Aug 10 China shares dipped on
Wednesday, with property shares falling sharply as investors
took profits from six days of gains.
Financial shares also were under pressure after regulators
reportedly launched a nationwide health-check on the banking
industry, offsetting strength in resources and materials stocks.
The blue-chip CSI300 Index fell 0.4 percent to
3,243.34 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost
0.2 percent to 3,018.75 points.
The checks by China's banking regulator will cover a wide
range of business areas including deposits, lending, bills and
wealth management, the National Business Daily reported on
Wednesday.
Separately, Caixin reported that China's securities
regulator has urged securities firms, fund houses and futures
brokerages to conduct self-inspections on their wealth
management businesses.
The property sector dropped 2 percent.
Bellwether Vanke, the Chinese developer at the heart
of a bidding war, fell 3.5 percent.
But coal and steel stocks surged on higher prices of the
materials, amid hopes that Beijing will step up efforts to
reduce overcapacity in those sectors in the second half of the
year.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)