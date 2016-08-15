SHANGHAI Aug 15 China stocks jumped to their
highest in more than seven months on Monday, led by property and
financial shares, as investors bet that disappointing economic
data for July would prod Beijing to unleash fresh stimulus.
The blue-chip CSI300 index jumped 3.0 percent to
3,393.42 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 2.4 percent to 3,125.20 points.
Both indexes hit levels not seen since early January.
China reported weaker-than-expected investment, lending,
retail spending and factory output data on Friday, on top of
weak trade numbers, keeping alive hopes the government will roll
out more support measures this year to meet its ambitious
economic growth targets.
"In light of persistent headwinds from the external sector,
weak business sentiment, and a cooling property market, we
believe that policymakers need to accelerate policy easing and
reforms," Jing Li, an economist at HSBC, wrote in a note.
Real estate stocks gapped higher at the open
and ended 7.3 percent higher, extending Friday's sharp gains.
The sector index has now surged some 24 percent so far this
month.
Bellwether developer Vanke jumped its 10 percent
daily limit.
The banking sector also jumped on easing hopes,
while brokerage shares posted robust gains on
expectations that China will launch a scheme soon to connect the
Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock markets and boost cross-border
trade.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)