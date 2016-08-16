SHANGHAI Aug 16 China stocks pulled back from
seven-month highs on Tuesday as a sharp correction in bank
shares offset sustained strength in the property sector.
Both the blue-chip CSI300 index and the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 0.5 percent, to 3,378.25 and
3,110.04 points, respectively.
Expectations of fresh monetary easing soon, which has
fuelled the recent market rally, cooled after a senior central
bank official said China's banking system has ample liquidity,
and that interest rates are already at a low level.
"You see a lot of excitement in markets now as people see
the chance of making quick money in some sectors, such as real
estate," said Wu Kan, head of equity trading at investment firm
Shanshan Finance.
"But the state of the economy doesn't justify a sustained
market rally. Sector rotation is more likely."
The banking sector dropped 2 percent on
profit-taking, following the previous session's jump. Bank of
Ningbo, the most expensive among China's listed
lenders, plunged 6.8 percent in huge volume.
But real estate stocks remained strong, with an index
tracking the sector rising 3.2 percent to a fresh seven-month
high, bringing gains so far this month to 26 percent.
Bellwether Vanke jumped 10 percent to an
all-time high - the third straight session in which it had risen
10 percent.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)