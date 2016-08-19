BEIJING Aug 19 China blue-chip CSI300 index
shed early afternoon losses and finished flat on Friday, giving
it a gain of 2.1 percent for the week.
The CSI300 index, which tracks the largest listed
companies trading in Shanghai and Shenzhen, ended at 3365.02,
while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1 percent at
3108.10 on Friday.
It was the third week with a gain for the CSI300. For the
week, SSEC was up 1.9 percent, giving it a secondly weekly
advance.
Mainland stocks had risen earlier in the week, led by
financial shares, on hopes the government would roll out more
stimulus this year to meet economic growth targets.
"I expect to see volatility continue over the next few
weeks, but the overall trend of the market is upward," said Tian
Weidong, analyst at Kaiyuan Securities in Shanxi.
