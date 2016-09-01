SHANGHAI, Sept 1 China stocks finished lower on
Thursday dragged by real estate shares, as official August
purchasing managers' index (PMI) data showed activity slowing in
the construction sector.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.8 percent to 3,301.58 points,
while the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.7 percent
to 3,063.31 points.
"While the official non-manufacturing PMI remains strong, it
did soften from 53.9 to 53.5 last month. This was entirely due
to a fall in the construction sector sub-index," Julian
Evans-Pritchard, China economist at Capital Economics in
Singapore, said in a report.
"The stats bureau has blamed the drop on disruptions due to
flooding and unusually hot weather but it may also be a sign
that the recent property boom is starting to run out of steam,"
he said.
Real estate shares were among the top losers with the
subindex falling 4.1 percent by the end of the day.
