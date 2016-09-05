SHANGHAI, Sept 5 China stocks edged up marginally on Monday, underpinned by a jump in the raw materials sector, but shares remained largely in their recent range-bound trading pattern.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.2 percent to 3,319.68 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2 percent to 3,072.10 points.

Raw material shares were among the top gainers on Monday with its subindex rising 1.0 percent at the close, supported by President Xi Jinping's remarks at the G20 summit.

Xi said plans to cut excess capacity in the steel and coal sectors were based on consideration of China's long-term growth and structural adjustments. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)