SHANGHAI, Sept 6 China stocks closed up on
Tuesday supported by consumer staples and automobile shares, but
gains were limited on concerns that regulators are moving to
reduce leverage in the country's financial markets.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.7 percent, to 3,342.63 points,
while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6 percent to
3,090.71 points.
The start-up ChiNext board outperformed the
market and finished up 2.1 percent on Tuesday.
"In China, money is moving into properties, rather than
stocks, as regulators are reducing leverage in financial
markets. It may take a while before Chinese stocks resume its
uptrend again," said Yang Hai, analyst at Kaiyuan Securities Co.
in Xi'an.
The consumer staples sector was among the top gainers with
its subindex rising 1.0 percent. Automobile shares
rallied, led by Anhui Jianghuai Automobile, whose
shares jumped nearly 9.8 percent at one point, ending the day up
7.9 percent.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)