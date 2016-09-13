SHANGHAI, Sept 13 China stocks were little
changed on Tuesday, with investors shrugging off upbeat economic
data that pointed to some success in Beijing's efforts to
stimulate the world's second-largest economy.
The CSI300 blue-chip index fell 0.1 percent, to
3,260.33, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1
percent to 3,023.51 points.
Chinese blue-chip shares had slumped by the most in three
months on Monday, in line with a sharp retreat in global markets
spooked by talk of a possible U.S. rate hike next week.
China's industrial output grew at the fastest pace in five
months in August, while retail sales also beat expectations but
investors and analysts had some doubts over whether the improved
momentum would be sustainable.
"The delayed impact of earlier policy easing means that a
stronger second-half to this year is likely," wrote Julian
Evans-Pritchard, China economist at Capital Economics.
"Admittedly, with further monetary easing unlikely in the
near term, this uptick in economic activity is likely to fizzle
out going into next year."
Most sectors fell, with infrastructure stocks
leading the decline.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)